MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.65. The stock had a trading volume of 446,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,559. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $213.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

