MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.20. 7,476,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,540,781. The firm has a market cap of $790.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

