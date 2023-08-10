MGO One Seven LLC Buys 6,759 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 251,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,918 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,531. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

