MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

NVS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.66. 450,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,668. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

