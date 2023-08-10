Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

