Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 181,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.