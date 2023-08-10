Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $10.01. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 5,833,975 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGNI. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after purchasing an additional 716,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magnite by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

