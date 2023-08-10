Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Earnings Results

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Macerich updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 271,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

