Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, July 24th.

LUMO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

