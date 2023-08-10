Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Lumos Pharma Stock Down 6.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
