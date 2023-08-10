Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

LAD traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $306.49. 45,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,903. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $11,751,616 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

