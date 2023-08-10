iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 484,922 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 239,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 46,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $798.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

