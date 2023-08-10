iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 2,961.7% in July

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 2,961.7% from the July 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 17,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

