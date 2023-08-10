iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.37. The company had a trading volume of 615,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,770. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

