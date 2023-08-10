Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 630,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
