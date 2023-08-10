Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 11th.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 630,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.