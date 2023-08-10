Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.84

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 45446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,148 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.