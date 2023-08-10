Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 420 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $11,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 26,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $32.49.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
