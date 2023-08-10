Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 420 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $11,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 26,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

