Insider Buying: Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1 – Get Free Report) insider Mark McConnell acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($15,460.53).
Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Mark McConnell 10,416,667 shares of Adveritas stock.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Mark McConnell 10,416,666 shares of Adveritas stock.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Mark McConnell 5,000,000 shares of Adveritas stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Adveritas Limited provides funnel measurement, verification, and fraud prevention solutions for digital advertising in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard, a fraud mitigation software as a service that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital ad fraud before it hits advertising budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that offers real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.
