Insider Buying: Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1 – Get Free Report) insider Mark McConnell acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($15,460.53).

Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Mark McConnell 10,416,667 shares of Adveritas stock.

On Monday, July 3rd, Mark McConnell 10,416,666 shares of Adveritas stock.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Mark McConnell 5,000,000 shares of Adveritas stock.

Adveritas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Adveritas

Adveritas Limited provides funnel measurement, verification, and fraud prevention solutions for digital advertising in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard, a fraud mitigation software as a service that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital ad fraud before it hits advertising budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that offers real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

Featured Stories

