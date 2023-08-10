Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

