i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.88 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

