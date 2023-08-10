Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Hudbay Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

HBM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 921,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,378. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 53.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 81.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 225,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

