Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

LON:HSW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.69). 173,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,150. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.80 ($2.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. The company has a market cap of £163.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,101.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51), for a total value of £5,221.50 ($6,672.84). 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hostelworld Group

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.