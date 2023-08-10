Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

LON:HSW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.69). 173,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,150. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.80 ($2.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. The company has a market cap of £163.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,101.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51), for a total value of £5,221.50 ($6,672.84). 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.