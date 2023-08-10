Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.7 %

HIMS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 760,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,142. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $62,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,967 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $17,391,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $11,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

