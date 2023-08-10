HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 254.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 138,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

See Also

