Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 225,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,554. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

