Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

GROV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 104,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.75. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle bought 60,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,761 shares of company stock valued at $121,071 and sold 953,510 shares valued at $1,542,173. 15.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 134,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

