Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $15.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 320,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.