Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,633,000 after acquiring an additional 675,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after acquiring an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 332,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,694 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.82. 219,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

