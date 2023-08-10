Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 468.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,421 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Goal Acquisitions worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,479,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,096,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Trading Up 0.8 %

Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,123. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.