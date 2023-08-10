General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 4,734.7% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 402,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 68.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.