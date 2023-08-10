GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDIFF stock remained flat at $33.56 during midday trading on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

