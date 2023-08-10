Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.57. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.