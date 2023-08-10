FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,630,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,578,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 5,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 2,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,472. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.