Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,266 shares of company stock worth $23,150,911. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,008,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,111,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

