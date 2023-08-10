Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.31. 1,050,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,726. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.