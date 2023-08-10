Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,678.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 232,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 657,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

