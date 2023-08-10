Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,276 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.33. 646,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

