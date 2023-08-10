Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock valued at $275,327,133. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.