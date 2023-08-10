Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Booking stock traded up $31.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,236.00. 121,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,787.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2,637.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

