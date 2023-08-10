Evoke Wealth LLC Has $389,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,182,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,214 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,581,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.