Evoke Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $202.97. 573,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

