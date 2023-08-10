Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 654 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 7,449,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,442,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

