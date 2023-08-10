Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $648.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

