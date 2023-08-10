Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,150 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,532,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $282.23. The stock had a trading volume of 952,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,192. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

