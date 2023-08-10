Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.69 or 0.00060034 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $91.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,471.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00791300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00525826 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00121565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,417,183 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

