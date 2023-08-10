Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.
ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
