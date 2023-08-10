Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.0 %

SRCL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 129,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,433. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

