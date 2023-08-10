Equitable Trust Co. Sells 207 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,539. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

