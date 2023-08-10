Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,063 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Alarm.com Stock Up 16.9 %

ALRM stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

