Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 288,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,812. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

