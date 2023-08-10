Equitable Trust Co. Has $739,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,036,000 after acquiring an additional 52,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. 1,418,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.